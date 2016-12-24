Shehnai and Sarod maestros create magic at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar

141st Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan opened on Friday evening with a celebratory instrument Shehnai. The magic created a superlative environment at Shree Devi Talab Mandir.

The audience present got captivated with the notes of Shehnai, an instrument that is generally known as ‘every ritual instrument’ and enjoyed the soulful performance of Krishna Ram Chaudhary, world famous Shehnai player.

Chaudhary while talking to Hindustan Times before his performance said, “For me, Harivallabh is everything, I worship this place.” “Whenever question of performing at Harivallabh comes, money never matters to me,” he added, saying that Harivallabh makes one feel most respectable in the world.

“Harivallabh respects every artiste whether he is famous or not,” said the recipient of president’s award.

Talking about Shehnai, he said that it is a single instrument that is played on every ritual, be it happy or sad. “It taxes one’s lungs,” he added.

Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, a sarod player and recipient of DV Paluskar award and president’s gold medal recalls, “The moment I reached here, I was supposed to perform but such is the magic of this stage that I didn’t feel exhausted for a minute, the stage gave me so much of energy.”

While sharing his Harivallabh journey, he said that warmth shown by the audiences here is exceptional.

Reminiscing old days, he said, “I still remember the times when audience would come and sit whole night, that too in 0.5 degree Celsius temperature.”

“I feel fortunate enough to perform here,” he added.

Both maestros shared that Punjab is rich in classical music and audience here appreciate them.

Mewa Singh, 76, who has been coming in the event for last 50 years said, “I used to come with my parents and till now, I have kept the tradition live as I now bring my grandchildren with me, I want to come here till my last breath.”

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan was started in 1885. Harivallabh started it in the memory of his guru, Tulsagiri. He ran the event for 10 years till his death in 1895, after which, it was renamed after him.