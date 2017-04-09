Shift Khalsa University to Jalandhar to end stalemate: Dal Khalsa to management

Taking a view of the prevailing uncertainty over the future of the Khalsa University, Dal Khalsa has suggested the management to shift its venue outside the premises of the prestigious and historic Khalsa College spread across 330 acres in Amritsar as a viable way out to end the stalemate.

The organisation hopes that people at large, including chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, heritage lovers and critics of the management, will have no objections provided the university is set-up afresh at appropriate distance from the existing heritage building of the Khalsa College.

“Undoubtedly, the Khalsa College management acted in haste and failed to read the writing on the wall,” said party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh, adding that Majithias took undue favour from Badals and launched this project in a coercive manner.

He said that from day one, the move raised eyebrows of people due to understandable mistrust of the Majithias, who wanted to transform the Khalsa College into university.

“However, after facing people’s stiff opposition, they opted for a separate university but within the existing heritage campus,” he added.

In case university management remains stubborn and goes on to ride roughshod of all objections and concerns, then they will be sole responsible for ruining the careers of nearly 300 students and the faculty, he observed.

Kanwar Pal urged the government to ensure that careers of the 300 students are not jeopardised and they are suitably migrated to some other university in case government decides to scrap the Khalsa University Bill 2016. “As per our knowledge, the Khalsa College governing council has around 100 acres of land in Jalandhar, which fulfils the requirement to set-up a professional university. Dal Khalsa feels that location of varsity should be shifted to Jalandhar to throw competition to LPU and DAV over there, instead of GNDU, that was formed in 1970's on the land donated by Khalsa College itself,” he said.