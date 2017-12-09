Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir, Majithia booked for blocking traffic

The Punjab Police on late Friday night booked Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia along with other party leaders in a criminal case on the allegations of blocking the road on Harike Bridge and obstructing traffic.

This came hours after the dharna being held in protest against the alleged attack by Congress activists on its workers at Mallanwala in Ferozepur district, was lifted after most of its demands were met.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ferozepur range DIG Rajinder Singh said, “A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 283 (causing danger or obstruction in public way), 431 (damage to roads and bridges), 188, 148 of the Indian Penal Code and section 8-B of the National Highway Act, 1956 has been registered at Makhu police station for blockade at Bangaliwala Pul, near Harrike.”

The Akali leaders have been charged for blockade on the national highway after they put up a tent, which caused inconvenience to public and was in violation of orders of the deputy commissioner.

Sukhbir Badal had been earlier accused of blocking traffic with Z-security bullet-proof jammer vehicle given to him by the government.

The Akalis, who had upped the ante after some party candidates were prevented from filing their nomination papers for the December 17 civic polls at a number of places and the clash at Mallanwala, first held a protest outside the SSP’s office in Ferozepur on Thursday and then laid siege to Harike Bridge on National Highway 54 which connects Majha with Malwa. Sukhbir and several other Akali leaders spent the night at the protest site.

The SAD also blocked two other roads in the district, and had announced that the protest will continue until all their demands were met.

The situation escalated on Friday morning with the protesting Akalis blocking roads at Beas, Phillaur, Balongi, Sirhind, Sangrur, Sunam, Mansa, Ludhiana, Rampura Phul, Bhikhi and Pathankot, leading to traffic snarls. At several places, trucks and buses operating on long routes were stuck.