Doda’s jail durbar is salt on our wounds: Abohar murder victim’s mother

Shiv Lal Doda’s ‘durbar’ inside the Fazilka jail has rubbed salt on our wounds, said Kaushalya Devi, mother of Bhim Sain Tank, a 27-year-old Dalit man for whose murder Doda is among the accused.

Devi, 51, said over phone, “We asked the state government as well as the Fazilka administration several times to shift Doda to a high-security jail as he was running his show, unobstructed, inside this jail, thanks to political patronage, muscle and money power. But no one paid heed.” Doda and his co-accused and nephew, Amit Doda, were finally shifted to the Amritsar jail on Thursday after a team, acting on Election Commission instructions, busted an illegal meeting being held by Doda with his supporters inside the jail on Wednesday night.

“The Akali government failed to provide any justice. We even repeatedly met chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for a job to my other son, Sunil (32). The CM assured us of a job and told the local administration to prepare the case. But even after a year [of Bhim’s murder], nothing has happened,” she added.

Bhim, who had two sisters and a brother, was the sole breadwinner of the family, she said. “Sunil is trying to feed us with his daily-wage jobs, but it’s very difficult.” His father is unable to work owing to age.