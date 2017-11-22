Shootout in Delhi: Gangsters wanted for Banur murder, Panchkula hospital firing held

With the arrest of five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampath Nehra gang, the Mohali police claim to have cracked three major cases of murder and attempt to murder in the district.

The accused were held following a shootout in a residential neighbourhood at Dwarka in the national capital in a joint operation of the Punjab and Delhi police on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak, Sumit and Krishan of Haryana, Naresh of Punjab and Tiku of Delhi.

Sources said the arrests are a major blow to the Lawrence-Sampath gang, which has been increasing its influence in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The gang members are involved in a number of cases of murder, carjacking, extortion and firing.

Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP, detective) Kanwalpreet Singh, who led the police party from here, said: “Naresh is involved in firing incidents in Morni, Muktsar and many parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.”

Sources said Deepak has over 18 cases, including eight of murder, registered against him. One of these is the murder of a rival gangster in Kotkapura, Punjab, in July this year, after which he managed to escape arrest in an exchange of fire.

The gang members were also involved in helping an undertrial flee from the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, on June 17. Deepak Kumar, who is accused of robbery, was taken to the hospital from Ambala jail. Even shots were fired during the escape.

The Mohali police claimed that the gangsters were also involved in the murder of Banur councillor Preeti Walia’s husband Daljit Singh Walia. The local businessman was killed while he was out for evening walk on September 6. After the crime, the gangsters allegedly took away a car forcibly in Dera Bassi.

On December 30 last year, the gang members were also involved in a brawl outside a hotel in Zirakpur, during which they opened fire, said police. A case of attempt to murder was registered.

“With the arrest of these criminals, we will be able to solve many more cases, and are hopeful of getting crucial leads to arrest other wanted gangsters across the state,” said Kharar criminal investigating agency (CIA) in-charge Kharar Tarlochan Singh.