Shootout in Jalandhar: Gangster opens fire on rival in broad day light

Amid tight security arrangements in the city by police and parliamentary forces for upcoming Punjab assembly elections, a local gang headed by Gursharan Singh Bhallu allegedly opened fired on his arch-rival Pancham Noor Singh of Rasta Mohalla in broad daylight at the cool road area on Sunday morning around 10.08 am causing panic in the locality.

Pancham has sustained three bullet injuries and has been admitted in SGL hospital Garha.

Bhallu is proclaimed offender, with a long criminal record.

Bhallu along with three other masked men arrived on two bikes and after stopping Pancham, the accused fired four times at the victim. The cops have recovered four shells from the spot.

Family members of victim held a protest against the city police and BJP candidate KD Bhandari, who is also MLA from North constituency for sheltering Bhallu. Rasta Mohalla comes under North assembly segment.

Multiple cases were registered against Pancham who was arrested on June 12, 2016, for possessing with illegal weapons. He was out on bail.