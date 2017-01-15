Shortage of staff, poor performance continue to plague govt schools in Ludhiana

The spell of poor results in Class 10 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) continues to plague government schools fighting with acute shortage of faculty. Facts reveal that the government needs to first pull up its socks, before pulling up the teachers and holding them responsible for poor performance. In most of the schools with poor results, either the post of Mathematics, Science or English teacher is lying vacant or some other subject teacher is teaching the subject.

Last year, in the wake of poor results in Class 10 board exams of several government schools in the state, education minister Daljit Singh Cheema had convened a meeting in July, seeking explanation from the teachers concerned.

From Ludhiana, 24 teachers attended the meeting and in every school the main problem was either the vacant posts of teachers or some other subject teacher teaching a subject. The situation of vacant posts has not changed much and the teachers rue that the staff that joined last month will not make much of a difference as just two months are left in Class 10 exams.

HT spoke to officials of two government schools in Siyaar and Rasulpur, from where seven teachers had attended the meeting in July. Four teachers from the government school, Siyaar, attended the meeting as the school was the worst performer in the district in science, punjabi and english. Despite this, the government has again failed to fill the vacant post of english lecturer in the school. The post of the principal is also lying vacant since October last year.

Jasvir Kaur, punjabi teacher and handling officiating charge at the school said, “Seven posts are still lying vacant in the school and last month only the post of maths and punjabi teachers were filled. The meeting was held in July and the teachers were appointed in December. With only two months left for annual exams, how will the teachers complete the syllabus and get the revision done?”

From Government High School, Rasulpur, three teachers had attended the meeting for poor performance in mathematics, hindi and english. The school has two posts lying vacant in science, one each in hindi, art and craft, and mathematics. One teacher each in science and mathematics joined the school last month.

Pritpal Singh, handling officiating charge at the school, said, “Last year, seven teachers were taking the classes on behalf of 22 sanctioned posts. They have tried their best to fetch better results. But we have no teachers for mathematics and science. How can the result be better? If the vacant posts had been filled in July, right after the meeting, then the teachers would have been able to make a difference. Still, we will try our best to yield best result in Class 10 this year.”