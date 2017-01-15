Sidhu a traitor, has betrayed BJP: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Terming former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu a “traitor”, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that he has betrayed his “mother party”, the BJP, which brought him into the politics.

She was addressing an election rally in favour of her brother and Revenue minister Bikram Singh Majtiha in Matewal which falls in Majitha constituency.

Harsimrat alleged that Sidhu has betrayed his mother party, BJP, and the people of Punjab.

Taking a dig at Sidhu, she said that his pratice to laugh in the comedy show on the small screen has also helped him to make his own mockery.

Claiming that it was the BJP which brought him in the politics and made him MP four times, she alleged that Sidhu “stabbed” the party on its back and “cheated” with the people of Punjab by not serving them despite being the MP.

Slamming the former MP, she said that he initially bargained with the AAP but could not get any space there as his aspirations were too high. But he succeeded in striking a deal with the Congress for his “vested interests” and not to serve the people of Punjab.

She said that there was no danger to Akali Dal from Sidhu with his joining the Congress party since Sidhu has always remained an “aimless” politician.

Claiming that PPCC chief Captain Amarinder Singh was afraid to take on General J J Singh from Patiala assembly constituency, she stated that this is the reason why Amarinder was talking about contesting from Lambi constituency.