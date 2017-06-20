Sidhu-Majithia spat during discussion on governor’s address

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the SAD-BJP government indulged into a verbal spat during discussion on the governor’s address.

Sidhu was seen making aggressive gestures towards the opposition benches. Both Sidhu and Majithia also used unparliamentarily words against each other which were expunged by speaker Rana KP Singh. This also led to adjournment in the House.

Majithia said the Congress had promised that kin of any farmer committing suicide would get Rs 10 lakh and a job. “Where are all the big promises you made, before the polls?” he asked.

“You made people to fill forms, but nothing happened,” he said, demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers. Akali MLAs later came into the well of the House demanding more time to speak and staged a walk out.

Later, addressing the press conference, former deputy CM and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said what Manpreet Badal would present (state budget) would be same as he used to do as the finance minister in the Akali-BJP regime.

Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, deputy leader of the AAP legislature group, asked the government to rein in private schools, which are charging exorbitant fee.