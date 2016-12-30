Sidhu wanted CM’s post, we offered him deputy’s: Kejriwal 

Breaking silence on the issue why talks between the Aam Aadmi Party and former BJP MP Navjot Sidhu could not mature, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said former cricketer wanted to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate. Kejriwal, who admitted that Sidhu was offered the post of deputy chief minister by the AAP, said, “Sidhu wanted to be the CM and this is the reason that he didn’t accept out deputy CM’s offer and went towards Congress that wants to declare him as CM candidate.”

Though Sidhu is yet to join the Congress, but the Delhi CM, who was talking to reporters here, said “everyone knows that Sidhu is being brought into the Congress to project him as the CM face”. “Sidhu is the unannounced CM candidate of Congress party. Rahul Gandhi is not happy with Amarinder,” he said.

Notably, though Sidhu himself is yet to join Congress party but his wife and MLA wife Dr Navjot Kaur has already joined the Congress. Recently Sidhu himself had also met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and is likely to join the party soon and may contest from Amritsar East segment.

Questions Capt on job promise

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Amarinder is promising job to every household that means creating around 60-lakh jobs. “Punjab only has 4-lakh sanctioned posts and I want to ask him that how he will do this? Why is he cheating the youth of Punjab with such false promises?” he said.

He said Capt Amarinder was always against government jobs and he had ordered a freeze on recruitments when he came to power in 2002. “During his tenure he didn't fill even a single post. I ask him why people of Punjab should trust him this time?” he said.

He said it was Amarinder who introduced the trend of employing people on contract and ad hoc basis. He even abolished the pension scheme for government employees.

Replying to a question, Kejriwal said AAP will give the CM post to someone who could wake up at 5am and work till 10pm and meet the public throughout the day.

