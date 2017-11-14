Signboards at Panjab University: Brush up on your Punjabi or good luck finding your ‘taksal’

Get acquainted with words like ‘jathedar,’ ‘satth,’ and ‘taksal’ before you enter Panjab University or you will be in for a shock. The signboards on the varsity campus may soon have these words, provided the committee, appointed to look into the matter, approves these translations.

Students of the varsity have filed a new list, prepared by Joga Singh, professor at Punjabi University, Patiala, for approval.

A letter sent to Mahtab Singh, the student who was leading the agitation for bringing back Punjabi on signboards on the campus, reads, “The word ‘dean’ is an English word, which was earlier used for the head of ten people. However, today the meaning does not remain the same.”

KNOW THE TRANSLATIONS Jathedar: Dean

Satth: Student Centre

Taksal: Department

Bhojan Vehda: Mess

Chah-paani vehda: Canteen block

Manjidar/Pirhidar: Academic chairperson

Chhapa Khana: Publication bureau

Dean to be ‘jathedar’

The letter has a list attached to it which suggests the word ‘jathedar’ to be used for ‘dean.’ The question, however, remains whether it will be accepted or not. A committee, headed by Professor Yog Raj Angrish of the department of Punjabi at PU, has been formed to look into the matter.

Bhojan vehda, chah-paani vehda and satth

While a few words in the list are easily comprehensible, some are extremely vague. The term ‘Bhojan Vehda,’ has been suggested for mess, ‘chah-paani vehda’ for the canteen block and ‘paarha gaah’ or ‘satth for student centre.

There are also suggestions to call the department ‘taksal and the academic chairperson as ‘manjidar’ or pirhidar.’

‘Will use words comprehensible by all’

The letter takes into account a total of 16 words, and points out that the publication bureau’ should be called ‘Chhapa Khana,’ instead of ‘Parkashan Vibhag,’ a word that is generally used for a printing press. Professor Angrish said, “Being a professor of Punjabi, I understand the need to use Punjabi words. However, we cannot be that stubborn about it and need to realise that we have to use the words that can be understood by all.”

He added, “We will decide on which words will be finally used and get them painted on the signboards.”