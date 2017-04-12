 Six killed as SUV rams into ice-cream stalls in Amritsar’s Jandiala town | punjab$amritsar | Hindustan Times
Six killed as SUV rams into ice-cream stalls in Amritsar’s Jandiala town

punjab Updated: Apr 12, 2017 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
SUV

The Bolero SUV after it ran into ice-cream stalls in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Wednesday.(HT Photo)

Six persons were killed and at least three injured seriously as an allegedly speeding SUV ran into two roadside ice-cream stalls at Dashmesh Nagar near Jandiala Guru town near Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon.

Damaged vehicles after the accident in Jandiala Guru. (HT Photo)

Police sources said Jail Singh Gopalpura, chairman, zila parishad, along with his driver Harbhajan Singh was coming from Khujala to Jandiala Guru in his Bolero (PB02-CR-2992) when the mishap occurred around 2.30 pm.

Three of the dead were identified as Palwinder Singh, Mota and Joban Singh. Police arrested the driver and started further investigation.

