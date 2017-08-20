Six SAD workers among nine booked in Rs 11.59 crore ‘food grain scam’

After the compilation of more than two years’ investigation into Rs 11.59 crore food grain scam, Taran Taran police have booked nine people on Saturday.

The booked include six Akali workers, among Bhikhiwind market committee’s vice- chairperson and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s former sarpanch.

The police claimed to have arrested three persons identified as Sukhdev Singh of Patti and Satnam Singh of Chhapa, both reportedly belong to SAD, including the key accused, Punjab Agro inspector Pawanpreet Singh. The key accused was booked in 2014 after the scam came into light.

Others booked are Bhikhiwind market committee vice-chairman Krishanpal Judge, former sarpanch Bhushan Kumar, his two sons; Neeraj Dhawan and Juggi Dhawan. Judge and Kumar belong to SAD.

The other two booked are Jaswant Rai, BS Randhawa, both district managers of Punjab Agro and Rakesh Raj Palta of Amritsar. BS Randahwa died last month, said the police.

During a press conference, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bhikhiwind, SS Mann said, “Bhikhiwind police had registered two different cases in the food grain scam in 2014. The cases were registered after physical verification of two godowns at Pahuwind and Manihala Jai Singh villages.”

“During the verification, 22,266 quintal food grain from Pahuwind godown and 39,715 quintal from Manihala Jai Singh were found missing,” DSP said. “The missing food grain was worth Rs 11.59 crore,” he added.

DSP said inspector Pawanpreet Singh was in- charge of the godowns then. He was booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) after an inquiry conducted by a team of senior officers of Punjab Agro.

DSP said that Pawanpreet Singh had been absconding. His wife Sukhwinder Kaur had submitted an application to inspector general (IG) of police in which she alleged that more senior officers were involved in the scam.

He said, “After her complaint, the matter was given to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Batala, Inderbir Singh.” After the investigation, police booked the nine accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged, document or electronic record) of IPC,” DSP said.

Senior Congress leader from Khemkaran constituency Tejpreet Singh said, “It is just the tip of the iceberg. All the godowns of the district should be physically verified.”