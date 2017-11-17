Sixth accused in cash van robbery held in Jalandhar

The rural police arrested sixth accused involved in the cash van robbery here and recovered Rs 36.25 lakh from his possession on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (IGP), zone-II, Jalandhar Arpit Shukla said, “The accused Sukhwinder Singh ,27, of Hamira, Kapurthala district was arrested from Ladowali Road, Jalandhar and Rs 36.25 lakh was recovered from his possession.”

He said, during the investigation, it came to force that after the looting incident took place, he left from here to be with his relatives living in Tehranpur village in Lakhimpur district, Uttar Pradesh. IG said, based on an information a police team raided his relative’s house in Uttar Pradesh, after which accused Sukhwinder came back to hide in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed from Ladowali Road here. So far, the police have recovered Rs 97,94,700 out of the looted Rs 1.18 crore. One of the accused is still at large.

On November 10, seven unidentified masked robbers stopped the cash van of HDFC bank near Manak Rai village, 33km from Jalandhar, and looted Rs 1.8 crore. Later, one of the robbers fled in a Tata Indigo car and others on three motorcycles

One of the accused, Ranjit Singh of Lakhan Khole village was arrested on November 10, the same day, the incident took place. The next day, police arrested Jaskaran Singh of Harchowal village in Gurdaspur district.

Three more accused persons, Satinder Pal Singh of Nadala, Sukhdev Singh of Dala village and Manoj Kumar of Bholath, were arrested from Baral village in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.A special investigation team led by deputy inspector general (DIG) Jaskaranjit Singh Teja had arrested the trio.