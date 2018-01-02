Slain sepoy’s body reaches Ferozepur village; cremation today

The body of Sepoy Jagsir Singh, 32, killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing on Indian posts in Nowshera sector in Jamu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Sunday reached the district on Monday. The body has been kept at a local army hospital and will be taken to his village, Lohgarh Thakran, 16km from here on the Ferozepur-Zira road, on Tuesday morning.

The body arrived in an army chopper from Jammu. The cremation will take place on Tuesday, with full state honours, after Jagsir’s sister arrives from Australia.

Jagsir of 18 Punjab regiment, who resumed his duty last Thursday, after returning from vacation, was posted at a forward post in Rumlidhara in Nowshera sub-division in J&K.

“We have sacrificed our son to safeguard the country. We are proud of our son,” said Amarjit Singh, Jagsir’s father. Jagsir was recruited into the Indian Army in 2004. His mother recalls they had a conversation hours before the news of his killing was received at their home.

“Jagsir has displayed a lot of courage and his sacrifice will be remembered. We will respect and honour his family,” said Ferozepur DC Ramvir. He, BSF DIG BS Rajput and Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh visited the family. He is survived by wife Mohinder Pal Kaur; daughters Nigamjit Kaur, 7, Gurmeet Kaur, 5, and son Jagdeep Singh, 2.

Army pays tribute

Before transporting his body to Ferozepur, the army organised a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Jagsir, a defence spokesperson said. A military send-off was organised, wherein, General Officer Commanding (GOC), among other military dignitaries, laid wreaths on the behalf of Lt Gen D Anbu, army commander, Northern Command and Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps. “He was a dedicated, brave and sincere soldier and a thorough professional. The country will remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. He will continue to motivate future generations,” the spokesperson added.