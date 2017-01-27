Sleazy video of rebel SAD MP: Ghubaya’s undoing, or ‘insult to Rai Sikhs’? Jalalabad, Fazilka get murkier

Until Friday morning, Sher Singh Ghubaya was being seen as a man bigger than parties, thanks to his sway over the Rai Sikh community, which accounts to nearly a third of the votes in Fazilka and Jalalabad assembly constituencies next to the Pakistan border. A former MLA from Jalalabad, he remains in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as the MP from Ferozepur, while also seeking votes for his son who is fighting on a Congress ticket from Fazilka.

A viral video, purportedly showing him in an intimate situation with a woman, has muddled the equations amid talk of more such videos surfacing just days ahead of the February 4 election.

Ghubaya trained his guns directly at deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had become MLA from Jalalabad after Ghubaya vacated the seat in 2009 and is now fighting to retain it. At the press conference where he called the video “fake” and an attempt by Sukhbir to “politically murder” him, Ghubaya was accompanied by Congress MP and candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu.

MPs against Sukhbir

With the video bringing Ghubaya squarely on the Congress side, Sukhbir is now pitted against three MPs in Jalalabad – Bittu and Ghubaya on the one side, and AAP’s Bhagwant Mann on another.

Ghubaya has sought to turn the WhatsApp “attack” around by terming it “a conspiracy to insult the Rai Sikh community”. Whether this SC community too sees it as that is what will decide the sway now. So far, in Fazilka, the contest was being seen as between Ghubaya’s son Davinder and independent candidate Rajdeep Kaur, sister of slain gangster Jaswinder Singh Rocky who had finished a close second to BJP’s Surjit Kumar Jyani in 2012. Jyani, a Bagria Jat, is again in the contest while AAP has fielded Samarbir Singh, a Jat Sikh.

Davinder and his mother had joined the Congress after initial reports that Ghubaya will switch too, but he stayed on as an SAD member apparently to retain his Lok Sabha seat. “I will not resign, as I want to serve my people for the full term,” he said.

Math of the matter

Of the 52,000 Rai Sikh votes out of the 1.6 lakh in Fazilka, while many remained loyal to Ghubaya, Rocky commanded a chunk in 2012 thanks to his ‘Robinhood’ image among the mostly-deprived, rural community.

In Jalalabad, where again the community is 30% of the 1.9 lakh votes, Ghubaya was already seen as giving tacit support to Congress, while the younger lot was apparently tilting towards satirist-politician Mann.

Will it spin?

Ghubaya has now sought to spin this as insult to the community to consolidate the votes towards the Congress. But the discourse on the ground remained salacious and calculative. Opponents were weighing their words till the filing of the report.

In this dirty war, this “dangerous” move allegedly by Sukhbir could play out in varied ways. “Another ‘bomb’ will explode by Saturday afternoon, and the real effects will be seen only by the end of the weekend. It could well be seen by the Rai Sikh community as hounding of its leader,” said an old-time political observer of the region.