Smog again: One killed, 19 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck due to low visibility on Jalandhar-Amritsar highway

One person was killed and 19 others sustained injuries when an Amritsar-bound tourist bus rammed into a stationary truck due to low visibility near Bidhipur railway crossing on Jalandhar-Amritsar highway on Thursday morning.

The tourists belonging to West Bengal were heading to the Golden Temple in the bus bearing registration number WB-29-B-3830. On getting information, the Maqsudan police reached the accident spot and with the help of volunteers of a Sikh organisation, pulled out the injured from the bus and admitted them to the nearby hospital. The volunteers also distributed food among the injured.

Maqsudan station house officer Jaswinder Singh said the truck’s cleaner — 30-year-old Naushad who hailed from Uttar Pradesh — was standing behind his vehicle (UP-17-T-3826) when the bus rammed into him, resulting in his death. The bus driver reportedly failed to see the truck due to fog, the SHO said, adding that the injured were admitted to the civil hospital and a local private hospital. “A case is yet to be registered in this regard,” he said.

The injured were identified as Sham Sundar, 60; Reena Ghosh, 52; Vishwanath, 55; Saraswati, 42; Chandna Mandal, 50; Bala Mitra, 52; Aarti Vishwas, 36; Rana Dutt, 60; Sukhmar Mona, 65; Makhan Lal, 60; Rohit, 56; Sumir Vishwas, 51; Dulki Ghosh, 50; Sumitra, 38; Samai, 45; Swapan Ghosh, 54; Usma Mandal, 45; Mansi, 30 and Maiki Rai, 30.