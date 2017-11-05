Smog effect: 23 injured in mishaps in Moga, Dasuya

At least 23 people were injured in separate smog-related accidents in the state on Saturday. In the first incident, nine people sustained injuries after three vehicles, including two buses and a canter truck, collided near Rode village in Baghapurana subdivision due to low visibility in the morning.

The incident took place when a speeding bus of Orbit Aviation Private Limited rammed into a bus owned by Katara Transport Company from the rear which further collided with the canter coming from the opposite direction on the Moga-Kotkapura road.

A Tempo Traveller that fell into Kali Bein near Bhushan village in Dasuya on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The injured, Shama Rani of Rajasthan, Alpana of Jalandhar, Hari Sharan, Kamaljit, Usha Rani, Pritam Singh, Suresh Sharma and Ravinder Sharma all from Bathinda, have been admitted to the civil hospital here.

In another incident, 14 people were injured when a tempo they were travelling in fell into Kali Bein near Bhushan village in Dasuya subdivision here on Saturday. The tempo was on its way from Amritsar to Dera Baba Wadbhag Singh in Una, Himachal Pardesh.

Police and local residents rescued the injured rushed them to nearby hospital. Those seriously injured were referred to Dasuya. Driver Gurpreet Singh said that the accident occurred due to smog. “I could not see the road and lost control over the vehicle,” he said.