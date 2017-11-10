Smog effect: 4 children among seven injured as school bus hits tractor trolley

Seven people, including four children, were injured when a school bus collided with a tractor trolley near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Friday morning. The accident reportedly occurred due to poor visibility owing to dense smog.

The mishap took place around 9 am when students of Akal Academy in Jaga Ram Tirath village of the district were headed to their school.

They were called to the school to attend a religious. This was despite the fact that the state government has declared holidays in schools in view of the prevailing dense smog in the region.

The seven injured include three schoolchildren and four people travelling in the tractor trolley, including a nine-year-old.

The injured students are Nardenderdeep Singh, 10, Parminder Singh, 13, and Ekam Jot, 6. The four others injured are Gurdev Kaur, 65, Nardev Kaur, 55, Sukhdeep Kaur, 40, and Karamjit Singh, 9.

Meanwhile, Bathinda deputy commissioner Diprava Lakra said appropriate action will be taken against the school for violating government order.

Station house officer of Talwandi Sabo police station, inspector Manoj Kumar, said a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against school principal Rajinder Kaur.

