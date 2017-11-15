Smog in Delhi delays 12 trains, six flights to Chandigarh

Smog in Delhi continued to disrupt operations at the Chandigarh railway station as well airport with 12 trains and six flights delayed on Tuesday.

However, two Shatabdis originating from New Delhi arrived on time at Chandigarh, and only the evening one, which had been running at least two hours late in the past five days, was delayed by just 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jan Shatabdi coming from Una was later by 40 minutes and on its return journey from Delhi it was later by three-and-a-half hours.

Among the long-distance trains, Kalka Mail (12311) was late by 12 hours, 46 minutes, Unchahar Express by 14 hours, Barmer-Kalka Express (14888) was late by 2 hours, 26 minutes, Lucknow-Chandigarh by 1 hour, 35 minutes and Himalayan Queen by two hours.

Air travellers were also a harried lot as Jet Airways’ flights from Mumbai and Jaipur were delayed besides Air India’s flight from Delhi. Indigo’s and KLM’s flights from Mumbai and Spicejet’s from Srinagar also reached late at the Chandigarh airport.

Rain still elusive, mercury to dip

Meanwhile, despite the meteorological department predicting showers, it didn’t rain on Tuesday. The prediction for Wednesday, too, is not that promising. The weatherman had earlier said that air quality will improve once in rains.

“The sky will remain cloudy, but even as it rained in the western parts of Punjab, the possibility of rain in the city is very little,” said Surender Paul, director of the Indian meteorological department’s local centre.

However, Paul said with western disturbances approaching the city on Wednesday, the day temperature will witness a dip of a couple of notches.

The maximum temperature reported on Tuesday was 26.4°C, one degree below normal. The minimum was 13.2°C, two degrees above normal. The humidity level oscillated between 39% and 83%.