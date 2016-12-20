Some elements trying to revive terror in Punjab: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said there was sufficient proof that certain elements were trying to revive terrorism in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections and intelligence agencies were fully alert on this.

Rijiju, who was here to lay the foundation stone of the upcoming campus of the 7th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Battalion, said they will be issuing a red-corner notice to Pakistan soon for extradition of the four terrorists involved in the Pathankot airbase attack, a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a chargesheet in this connection.

The NIA on Monday filed a detailed chargesheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar and Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan, all based in Pakistan, for plotting and executing a fidayeen (suicide) attack at the Pathankot airbase on January 2 this year.

“Security forces are on high alert and we have kept our eyes and ears open. The good news is that terror funding is over,” he said.

Asserting that demonetisation has gone a long way in curbing terrorism, Rijiju said that it is in their record that terror funding for 60 militant organisations in the north east has stopped since November 8 when high-value currency notes were pulled out of circulation.

“Some stray attempts reported in Kashmir recently are desperate attempts by these elements who want to disrupt peace,” he said.

“The chargesheet in the Pathankot attack case is against eight attackers, four of whom were killed in the encounter,” said Rijiju while talking to HT on the sidelines of the event.

He said Pakistan should understand that it will also face the ill-effects of terrorism.

“Pakistan ko ye samajhna chahiye ki agar wo saanp paalega to wo usko bhi dasega. (Pakistan should understand that if it rears a snake, it will bite him too.”

“The entire world should join us in putting pressure on Pakistan. Everyone is facing the wrath of terrorism and countering it is a huge challenge,” he said.