Sometimes I think of contesting from Fatehgarh Sahib, says Sukhbir Badal

It seems that the pelting episode has affected Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal as he toyed with the idea of contesting from Fatehgarh Sahib, which is over 200 km away from his own constituency Jalalabad in Fazilka district.

On Sunday, four people were injured and a police vehicle was damaged when stones were hurled at the convoy of Sukhbir by a group of protesters at a village in his constituency.

“Kai wari sochda Fatehgarh Sahib to hi lad lawa. Ki lod a enni door jan di? (sometimes I think of contesting from Fatehgarh Sahib rather than going far),” Sukhbir said at Fatehgarh Sahib. However later he cleared that he would contest from another seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president on Tuesday held a meeting with party workers in Dhuri, Malerkotla and Nabha. SAD has appointed new candidate in all these constituencies over the sitting MLA and constituency in-charge. The party president, taking no chances, personally held the meetings with the party workers to ensure the support to the appointed candidates.

“I have met party workers in 5 to 6 constituencies to make sure that everyone works to make SAD win in (Punjab) polls,” said Badal.

“Being the party commander in chief, Sukhbir ji came to meet his dedicated army and motivated them to work for the victory of SAD” said Kabir Dass, Nabha SAD candidate.

‘Punjab will not give vote to a Haryanvi’

“Punjabis will not vote for Haryana resident (Arvind Kejriwal) as Punjab will lose its precious water and the city beautiful to Haryana,” said Sukhbir on Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s comments.

Sisodia set off a wave of speculation and allegations when he asked people at a public meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) near SAS Nagar on Tuesday to vote for the AAP as if Delhi chief minister Kejriwal would be the next CM of Punjab.

While addressing party workers, he said he predicted long time ago that ‘the outsider Kejriwal’ was dreaming to rule Punjab. He made these statements after a close door meeting with Nabha party workers at the residence of Satwinder Singh Mehmi. Sukhbir also blamed AAP leadership for the stone pelting incident and said the party leadership has “stooped low to undemocratic and unethical practices”.

Commenting on the Congress’ manifesto, he said its promises are baseless which cannot be fulfilled.