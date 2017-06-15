 STF takes arrested Punjab police inspector Inderjit Singh to Amritsar, searches his house | punjab | Hindustan Times
STF takes arrested Punjab police inspector Inderjit Singh to Amritsar, searches his house

Police officials hint towards recovery of some ‘objectionable material’

punjab Updated: Jun 15, 2017 09:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Special task force
Police at the ancestral house of arrested inspector Inderjit Singh at Kishangarh in Amritsar on Wednesday(Smaeer Sehgal/HT Photo)

A Special Task Force (STF) team on Wednesday took arrested crime investigating agency (CIA) inspector Inderjit Singh and searched his ancestral house in Krishangarh locality of Amritsar city.

Inderjit was arrested on Friday after an AK-47, 4 kg heroin and Rs 16 lakh were recovered from his official quarters in Phagwara.

The search lasted for over four hours but officials remained tight-lipped over the recoveries. Assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, Rachpal Singh said some ‘objectionable material’ was found but did not share the exact details.

The accused, Inderjit Singh being taken away police. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

The police had sealed the house after Inderjit’s arrest.

The STF team, which was carrying Inderjit along, entered the house at around 12 noon and closed the main gate. During the time of search, the house was closely guarded by the police and nobody was allowed inside.

Later, the AIG said, “We have seized some material related to the investigation from his ancestral house. I cannot share the details as only senior officers will talk on this.”

A neighbour, whom the police took inside during the search, said cops took some documents along but nothing objectionable was found in the house.

