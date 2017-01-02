 Special trains leave for Patna Sahib from Amritsar, Patiala  | punjab$amritsar | Hindustan Times
Special trains leave for Patna Sahib from Amritsar, Patiala 

punjab Updated: Jan 02, 2017 21:15 IST
Deputy commissioner Basant Garg flags off special train for pilgrims to pay obeisance at Takht Patna Sahib for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji at railway station, Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Amritsar deputy commissioner Dr Basant Garg on Monday morning flagged off a special train ferrying more than 1,000 devotees to Takht Patna Sahib for the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh. Another train left the Patiala station later in the afternoon.

Appreciating the government’s efforts to facilitate the devotees, Garg said: “This train would return to the holy city on January 7. The devotees will be getting the best of all facilities. The entire travel, accommodation and food expenses will be borne by the government.”

In all, 10 trains and 300 buses would ferry around 25,000 devotees from Punjab to Patna Sahib.

