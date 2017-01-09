Sports kits, liquor seizure: Rampura SAD leader booked

HT Correspondent

A day after recovery of liquor and sports kits allegedly meant for distribution ahead of polls in Rampura assembly segment, police on Monday booked a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader under the Excise Act .

The accused has been identified as Subhash Mangla, reported to be close to cabinet minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who is the SAD candidate from Rampura. Mangla was arrested, but later released on bail.

“A case under the Excise Act has been registered against Mangla on the recommendation of the excise department,” said Rampura (city) station house officer Kanwaljit Singh.

A team of the election commission had seized 60 sports kits and 20 bottles of liquor from Panthers Club, run by Subhash Mangla, in Rampura Phul on Sunday. The kits carried the Punjab government slogan ‘Raj Nahi, Sewa’.

Sub-divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal said a show-cause notice was sent to both the local SAD unit and the club on Monday.

“It is a clear violation of the model code of conduct and we have asked the party and the club to file their reply within 24 hours,” he said, adding that further action will taken after receiving the response.

Maluka, meanwhile, denied any involvement with the club. “The club is run by an elected body. It can explain better from where the seized things had come,” he told HT.