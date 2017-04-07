Spurt in number of women drug peddlers, say Jalandhar police

As per the data from the rural police around 21 % drug peddlers arrested by the police, during anti-drug drive,in the last fortnight are women. Also 20 % women drug peddlers who have been booked in drug cases are absconding.

A total of 112 cases under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in different police stations of rural police.

As per information 119 peddlers who were arrested included 25 women. In totality the police recovered 7 kg opium, 86 kg poppy husk, 114 gm heroin, 6 kg intoxicant powder, 98 injections and 1,214 intoxicant tablets. As per the details of cases registered against the women, some were found smuggling the contraband in purses and undergarments.

In most of the cases, they were peddling the intoxicant powder and poppy husk. Two of the accused are widows. Most of the women peddlers have been nabbed by Bilga, Mehatpur and Nakodar Sadar cops. Accused Parveen Kumari of New Abadi ,who was arrested by Maqsudan police on April 2, was using a scooter to supply intoxicant powder.

As per the FIR, Kumari had tried to flee after spotting the cops in Sheikhe village but was nabbed later on.

The cops seized 105gm intoxicant powder from the scooter dickey. The Goraya police had arrested Tarsem Kaur of Pasla village along with her husband Tej Pal, recovering 75 gm, intoxicant powder. Ranjit Kaur of Bajwa Kalan was arrested with 50 gm powder. The said accused used her husband’s clinic, who had died a few years back, to run the business.

A senior official said, “The arrested women have confessed that they are in drug trade for money and being a woman, it is easy to supply drugs.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told, “It is surprising that the involvement of women in drug peddling cases has gone up in the district as earlier there were just a few instances.” Bhullar added earlier the women were in illicit liquor business but with the lucrative, the trend changed to drugs.