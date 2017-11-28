Stabbing over Rs 500: Chandigarh court sends man to 10-year jail

A local court in Chandigarh awarded 10-year imprisonment to a man who had assaulted another with a knife over a quarrel on repayment of Rs 500. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Rajnish K Sharma, convicted Anil Kumar alias Happy, a resident of Sector 45, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal intimidation. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on him.

A case under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), among others, of the IPC was registered against Anil.

The matter dates back to April 8, 2012, when Anil was booked following a complaint by Arun Kumar.

In his complaint Arun had stated that he was with his brother, Ram Ashish, at the Sector-45 market. Around 4 pm, they saw Anil, following which Ram asked him to repay the Rs 500 that he had borrowed from him.

However, Anil allegedly started manhandling Ram and also abused him. The complaint alleged that Anil took out a knife from his pocket and attacked Ram. He then fled from the spot, while Ram was rushed to a hospital.

In the court, the defence had claimed that Anil was falsely implicated in the case because the motive was not proved. Furthermore, it argued that Anil was paralysed from one side and thus it is not possible for him to stab anyone with a knife. The defence claimed that Ram was HIV positive and it is not yet clear whether he died due to the stab injury or from HIV.

The court however refused to appreciate these arguments and held Anil guilty.