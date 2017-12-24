 Stairlift installed at Golden Temple for differently-abled, elderly | punjab | Hindustan Times
Stairlift installed at Golden Temple for differently-abled, elderly

punjab Updated: Dec 24, 2017 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
File Photo of GoldenTemple
To increase ease of access to the Golden Temple for the differently-abled and the elderly, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) installed a stairlift (special lift) on the shrine’s entrance near the Akal Takht secretariat on Sunday.

The shrine already has two normal lifts. SGPC spokesperson Diljit Singh Bedi said now those on wheelchairs could enter easily and comfortably.

“The lift has cost Rs 1 lakh and it can bear a maximum weight of 127 kg,” he said, adding that new Belgium-made carpeting has been done in the entire complex.

“Devotees Sawinderpal Singh, Narinder Singh and Thakral family from Singapore have donated this new carpeting. Baba Kashmir Singh Kar Sewa Bhuriwale supervised these tasks,” Bedi added.

