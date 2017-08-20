Stalking incident on Punjabi University bus: V-C removes driver, probe on

Taking a serious note of the alleged stalking of a girl student while she was travelling in the Punjabi University bus on Friday, vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof BS Ghuman cancelled all his engagements on Friday and called a meeting of the officials concerned to discuss the matter, according to a press release issued by the university.

Registrar Dr MS Nijjar; dean, students’ welfare (DSW), Dr Kulbir Singh Dhillon; security officer Capt Gurtej Singh; director of Women’s Studies Centre Dr Ritu Lehal; head of Punjabi department Dr JS Saini and director of the Media Centre Prof Gurmeet Singh Maan participated in the meeting.

Pending a detailed enquiry, Mehtab Singh, driver of the bus, has been removed from his job as driver.

Prof Ghuman said the safety of women on the university campus was one of his priorities. He ordered the security officer to intensify patrolling by the security staff on the campus, especially on the routes used mostly by girl students, to make them feel safe.

He also asked the staff members of the ‘prevention of sexual harassment of women at the workplace” cell to play their due role of sensitising all the students and create awareness among them by personally visiting each department and through other campaigns about their safety, protection and well-being. Hostel wardens should also play their role considering the safety of girl students their top priority and should not show any leniency.

He asked the security officer to remove the security guard deployed for his safety as, he said, he didn’t face any danger at ‘his own home’ and use his services somewhere else.

The V-C asked his personal assistant Amarjit Singh to ensure that every document addressed to him reaches him immediately so that the grievances of the applicant are redressed at the earliest.

He concluded the meeting by asking the DSW to ensure hygiene in the hostels and all teaching departments and also ensure that RO water purifiers are functional. He also asked him to check the activities of the students with the help of wardens that could threaten the maintenance of discipline on the campus.