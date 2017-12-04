Stepmother booked for breaking minor girl’s leg, stuffing her in gunny bag

A woman was booked after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing her repeatedly slapping her stepdaughter and stuffing the child, whose leg was plastered, in a gunny bag, the police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the video, captured by the girl’s brother on phone, went viral on social media. Their father lodged a police complaint against his wife after his son showed him the video.

According to the police, in the video made available to them, the woman was seen repeatedly slapping the girl while her broken leg is in a plaster. She was also be seen stuffing the child in a gunny bag.

The accused was also accused of breaking the girl’s leg a few months back, they said.

A case under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was lodged against the woman after her husband lodged a complaint against her, SHO of Industrial Area, Phase I police station Devinder Singh said.