Show up at hearing or face music: HC to Panchkula MC commissioner

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Lalit Siwach for the second time in the past three months and put his Chandigarh counterpart on notice over the civic bodies’ failure to take steps to rid areas in the peripheries of stink.

The HC bench of justice Amit Rawal categorically conveyed to Siwach that since the MC failed to take action as per the court’s direction he should remain present otherwise will have to face “drastic steps” as MC’s act of not taking action was contemptuous.

The high court was hearing a petition filed in February by a Saketri resident Pradeep Singh who had claimed pitiable condition of the village, saying septic water was running through his house.

After he filed the petition on February 15, the Panchkula deputy commissioner and Siwach were summoned for March 3 and the court asked them to file a status report on five issues on April 3.

The petitioner informed the court that no steps were taken in this direction.

The issues included implementation of ban on plastic bags, number of garbage bins installed in each sector and details of process of collection and disposal and the budget allocation for road repair and details of material used and steps taken to prevent the spread of diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue.

The deputy commissioner filed an affidavit detailing steps being taken but the MC failed to file a status report, claiming that the official who was to sign the report was away.

HUDA TOO GETS NOTICE

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that some sectors of Panchkula, even as they in municipal limits, are still being maintained by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), but the MC is collecting house tax.

The high court was also told that HUDA was turning a blind eye to illegal commercial activities in certain areas. The HC put the HUDA administrator on notice and sought response by April 19.

BENCH TAKES SUO MOTU NOTE OF STENCH IN SUKHNA CHOE

The bench also took a suo motu notice of stench emanating from the Sukhna choe in the vicinity of Kishangarh on IT Park road and sought response from the Chandigarh MC commissioner.

Justice Rawal observed that while travelling toward IT Park on the way he had come across a waterbody/Sukhna choe whereby the dustbins kept by the civic body were overflowing with garbage.