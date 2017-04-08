Stop arm-twisting: Khalsa University authorities to Punjab govt

A day after the Punjab government told Khalsa University to refrain from making fresh admissions till statutes are approved, the varsity authorities made an appeal to the government to stop arm-twisting.

In a release issued here on Friday, the authorities said senior faculty of the varsity held a meeting and urged the government to have a sympathetic view and clear the uncertainty as the varsity has been set up as per norms and rules established by the Punjab government.

“Hundreds of students are studying in the second semester of various courses. The uncertainties should end. This academic project which will generate employment, besides imparting world-class professional, skill-oriented and technical training in the border area of the state,” said dean, academics, Raghbir Singh.

Registrar JS Dhillon said faculty members passed a resolution seeking clarity from the government on varsity’s status. The varsity is a joint effort of the civil society but some select political leaders were trying to subvert the project.

He said that the next academic session was about to start and students are facing uncertain future.