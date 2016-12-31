Stories of hope: All that was good and heart-warming in Chandigarh

Another year has gone past the tricity. 2016 had its fair share of ups and downs. However, there were many positive moments that helped us realise that things are not bad as they sometimes seem to be. HT revisits some stories where ordinary people in the tricity went beyond the call of duty to do the right thing. Others worked tirelessly and selflessly for the common good. Instances to cherish and spread around, these are stories of hope that inspire admiration and can-do-spirit. The positive lessons from these, will hopefully, guide us through 2017.

IN DEATH, HE CONQUERED RELIGION

A Muslim family from SAS Nagar donated organs of their deceased relative, a labourer, after being convinced by his Sikh landlord. The organ donation gave a new lease of life to four people, including two Hindus.

RAIN NO PAIN FOR THE BAREFOOTED COP

On August 13, UT traffic head constable Harkewal Singh performed his duty barefooted in pouring rain. Singh was on duty at the busy Sectors 18-19-20-21 crossing when the skies opened up and his shoes got sodden. The cop removed his shoes and continued to direct the traffic for an hour. “A downpour is no reason for me to stop regulating traffic,” he told a reporter.

IT’S NEVER-SAY-DIE FOR LANGAR BABA

Jagdish Lal Ahuja has helped many poor families survive the difficulties of illness. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Jagdish Lal Ahuja, popularly known as ‘Baba’, who has been organising a langar outside gate number 2 of the PGIMER for 15 years, announced in January that he was discontinuing the tradition due to ailing health. Later, the philanthropist announced that he would carry on with the langar “till his last breath”.“I have decided that my langar will not end, ever,” he declared. That’s the spirit!

MOMMY COURAGE NAB TWO THIEVES

On a sultry day in June, Seema, of Sector 41, saw two miscreants making away with her son’s cycle. “I raised an alarm, passersby rallied around and helped me catch one of the thieves with the cycle. The other got away. I thought that if I didn’t nab him, he would continue to commit such thefts. I took out my two-wheeler and chased him down.” The UT administration awarded her.

DISABILITY NO CHALLENGE TO EMPLOYMENT

As many as 188 people of 416 physically challenged people (45%) were placed at a job fair organised at the Mansa Devi temple complex in April. Eighteen companies, including the likes of Vishal Mega Mart, Tech Mahindra, JW Marriott, the Taj Hotel, The Lalit, Eureka Forbes and Cafe Cofee Day participated.

TEMPLE WHERE EDUCATION MELTS DIFFERENCES

Students and (green shirt) advocate Umesh Narang at Shri Radha Madhav Mandir in Sector-4, Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT Photo)

Sakina, 17, has been a daily visitor at the Shri Radha Madhav Mandir in Sector-4, Panchkula, to learn the basics of computers for a month. Radha, 14, who studies in Class 7, and works as maid joins her. Every day, a Class of 32 -- 18 girls and 14 boys -- assembles to learn the basics of Word, Excel and PowerPoint, for free, from high court advocate Umesh Narang (45). The ‘school’ that started in November 2015 with one computer and nine students now has 11 computers with six coming from donations. Kudos to such devotion.

WHEN PAWAN BANSAL TURNED TO TEACHING

Class-11 students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh, were in for a surprise when former Union minister Pawan Bansal delivered a lecture to them. This was part of initiative by the UT education department to invite retired professionals, once a week, to teach government school students, on a voluntary basis.