Stubble burning: Amarinder writes to Modi to convene meeting of CMs of affected states

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a meeting of chief ministers of states affected due to paddy straw burning with Union ministers for agriculture, food and environment to find a joint solution for the problem of smog.

Reiterating his request, as raised on July 5, the CM has also sought Modi’s intervention to check stubble burning by providing a bonus of ₹100 per quintal as incentive to compensate farmers for managing the crop residue in a scientific manner.

Amarinder pointed out that most of North India, including the national capital, New Delhi, is in the throes of a pollution crisis, induced largely by burning of paddy straw in areas of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The higher courts of the country and the National Green Tribunal have also taken cognisance of the matter, he observed.

“However, what is probably not being understood in proper perspective is that a problem which is essentially scientific and economic cannot be tackled through other means,” the chief minister added.

“Scientific management and disposal of paddy straw entails significant cost for the farmer and he naturally prefers the cheaper solution of burning the residue, Amarinder said, adding that there are at present no technical or biological systems for managing this farm operation that are economically attractive to the farmer.

He called upon the PM to get the matter examined on priority and announce a compensation of cost management of crop residue at the rate of ₹100 per quintal on wheat (above MSP), and later for paddy to incentivise farmers not to burn crop residue.