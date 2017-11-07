Stubble burning cases double over a week in state

The instances of paddy stubble burning in Punjab have witnessed nearly a two-fold increase in the last one week, reveals the data of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana.

As on October 29, there were a total of 19,000 reported instances of stubble burning in the state. This rose by 95.5% by November 5 when the figure reached 37,163.

However, the overall figure of stubble burning is less than that in last year. There were 50,000 incidents of stubble burning till November 5 last year. This year, the figure is 37,163 as on November 6.

Experts say the prevailing poor visibility in the state is an amalgamation of falling temperature, increased moisture and stubble burning.

Chairperson of Punjab Pollution control Board (PPCB), Kahan Singh Pannu, said the poor visibility is not entirely due to stubble burning. “Though stubble burning has a major role to play in the present situation, but it is also a result of environmental changes,” he said.

“The westerly winds which bring rains during this phase of the year are missing. The smoke generated by stubble burning is getting mixed with fog, resulting in poor visibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts of the state government to check stubble burning have not been received well by the farmers. They are demanding an aid of Rs 300 per quintal or Rs 6,000 per acre to manage the paddy stubble. They argue that managing stubble without burning it is a costly process which can’t be carried out without government aide.