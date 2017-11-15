Punjab signs MoU with Chennai based firm to prevent stubble burning

In a step towards curbing stubble burning, the Punjab government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chennai-based company to set up 400 processing plants for converting paddy straw into bio energy in the state.

As per a government spokesperson, the plants will become operational before the next paddy season, thus preventing recurrence of the environmental hazard triggered by stubble burning in the current season, which Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is striving to address through various measures.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Punjab government by R.K. Verma, CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, and K. Iyyapan, MD of NEWAY. Under the MoU, the plants will be set up by NEWAY Engineers MSW Private Limited with a total investment of Rs 10000 crore over the next 10 months.

The State government will facilitate and support the project to ensure its successful operation within the next 10 months. The project will also provide direct employment to about 30,000 youth in the unskilled and semi-skilled categories.

Under the agreement, the company will set up 400 cluster units for the 20 million tonnes of paddy straw expected to be generated in the state in a season. Each unit will have the capacity to process 50,000 tonnes through the year, or 150-175 tonnes per day per unit.

The Punjab government will allocate 7 acres of land for each cluster point, of which 4-5 acres would be used for storing 50000 tonnes of paddy straw through the year under the project, which will a concession period of 33 years.