Stuck in Saudi Arabia for three months, 21-year-old woman is back in Punjab

A week after her mother, Gurbaksh Kaur, 40, was rescued from Saudi Arabia on the intervention of Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj following a request by Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Reena Kaur, 21, was flown back from the Gulf nation and arrived in Delhi on Friday morning.

Gurbaksh and Reena are residents of Rahon town in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (earlier known as Nawanshahr). They were duped by travel agents in August and promised jobs in Malaysia only to be sent to Saudi Arabia to work as slaves.

Another woman, Paramjit Kaur of Nakodar, is also stuck in the country and her family is in touch with the Indian embassy there.

Reena was received at the Delhi airport by her father, Gurmail Singh, brother Mintu and cousin Jaswant Singh. “I can’t explain the trauma I’ve been through in the last three months. I had lost all hopes to return home,” Reena said.

Reena shared her location with the family via the online messaging tool, WhatsApp. The family informed the external affairs ministry on Wednesday. The app showed an address in Unayzah town of Al Wusta district in Saudi Arabia. It helped the authorities trace her.

Gurbaksh, who returned on November 4, was inconsolable till she learnt the whereabouts of her daughter who she has not met in three months since they were sent separately.

Gurbaksh had sent videos to her family, requesting to be rescued last month. The mother and daughter paid Rs 5 lakh to the travel agent after selling their farmland in August. But they ended up working as house helps in Saudi Arabia, where they say they were subjected to slave-like conditions.

