Student commits suicide in LPU hostel

A student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan at her hostel on the campus here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Navneet Kaur of Jagraon in Ludhiana district. She was a 2nd-year student of BSc (computer science).

Chaheru police post in-charge Sunil Kumar said no suicide note was recovered and investigations are on.

A similar incident occurred on Thursday when a Maldivian student of LPU committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a rented accommodation in Phagwara .