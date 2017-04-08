 Student commits suicide in LPU hostel | punjab$jalandhar | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 08, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Student commits suicide in LPU hostel

punjab Updated: Apr 08, 2017 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Suicide

The deceased has been identified as Navneet Kaur of Jagraon in Ludhiana district.(Representative Image)

A student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan at her hostel on the campus here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Navneet Kaur of Jagraon in Ludhiana district. She was a 2nd-year student of BSc (computer science).

Chaheru police post in-charge Sunil Kumar said no suicide note was recovered and investigations are on.

A similar incident occurred on Thursday when a Maldivian student of LPU committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a rented accommodation in Phagwara .

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you