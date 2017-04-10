Student protest resumes in PU; council prez, gen secy detained

Student protests resumed at Panjab University demanding the roll back of tuition fee hike on Monday. Panjab University campus students’ council took out a march to hand over a memorandum to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore but were not allowed to go outside the varsity.

PU students’ council campus president Nishant Kaushal and general secretary Ashiq Mohammad were taken into preventive custody by the police along with other student leaders.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) student body protested outside V-C office and tried to break police cordon. In the struggle, organising secretary Kushal Koundal received minor injuries.

ABVP protesters charged at the police cordon multiple times but failed at breaking it. As a symbolic protest, they locked one of the gates to V-C office.

Another protest was carried out by members of Students for Society (SFS), Students’ Organization of India (SOI) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sector 25. Students also burnt an effigy of vice-chancellor prof Arun Kumar Grover.

Earlier, student bodies had called for ‘bandh’ in PU on April 11.