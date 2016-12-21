Students inaugurate building in Barnala, stone carries labourers’ name

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Sangrur member of parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann chose two girl students to inaugurate a portion of a school building in Thikriwal village constructed with Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds recommended by him, on Tuesday. The inauguration stone carried the names of labourers involved in the construction of the building.

Funds of Rs 20 lakh were provided to Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) for the construction of four rooms, whereas the school constructed five rooms, a store, a staircase and furniture using the same amount.

The school’s head Ramlesh Rani said, “The school has 350 girl students enrolled, but we have no laboratories, computer labs, science labs and EduSat labs. We do not even have a library or Receive Only Terminal (ROT) room.”

District education officer (DEO secondary) Sarbjit Singh Toor said, “I was on leave today. Regarding the method of determination of construction cost, I cannot say anything as I have joined only recently.”

AAP circle in-charge Darshan Singh said, “See the quality of construction. The rooms are well-furnished and no sub-standard material was used. The entire project was monitored by a committee of seven people, including the school’s officiating principal Gurcharan Singh and three social workers.”

MP Bhagwant Mann said that he had recommended the funds to the tune of Rs 11 crore for the constituency out of his quota, under the MPLADS.

“We do not clamour for credit by spending the public money. MPLADS is your money, that’s why I preferred school students and labourers to be on the forefront of today’s function,” said Mann.

“AAP government in Delhi has prioritised the health and education sector. Unlike Punjab, the government teachers there are not involved in non-academic work. Mohalla clinics are a huge success there. AAP will work on the similar pattern in Punjab,” said Mann.