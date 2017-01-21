Suicide by 15-yr-old Dalit boy in Bathinda: Kin refuse cremation, seek arrest of accused

As the family of 15-year-old Dalit boy, who had committed suicide on Wednesday at Bhai Bakhtaur village, refused to cremate the body demanding arrest of those accused of abetting the suicide, village residents staged a protest by blocking the road on Friday.

The body of suicide victim Gurpreet Singh is kept at his home in the village. The villagers blocked the road demanding arrest of the accused and removed the blockade only after an assurance by the police to nab accused.

The railway police have booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch of Charanjit Singh village , a school teacher Sanjeev Kumar, chairman of the school management committee, Pali, and mother of a school girl, who had alleged harassment by the deceased.

Deputy superintendent of police, Maur, Davinder Singh, said that the victim will be cremated on Saturday as the family was waiting for their relatives. When asked about the demand to arrest the accused, he said that the case is in jurisdiction of the railway police.

Station house officer, railway police station, Harjinder Singh, said that they are searching for the accused.

Gurpreet Singh, a student of Class 9 in government high school in Bhai Bakhtaur, had committed suicide by jumping before a train near Yatri on Wednesday after he was allegedly beaten up by the four accused for allegedly harassing the daughter of the accused woman.

The girl was a classmate of the victim. His name was struck off from the school after the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.