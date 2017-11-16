Sukhbir Badal announces new Akali Dal set-up with 11 new general secretaries

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday inducted 11 new general secretaries and 9 senior vice-presidents in the party. Announcing the new set-up of the party in a statement here, Sukhbir said it will infuse fresh energy into the party

Meanwhile, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal continues to be the party patron in the new structure.

The new general secretaries are Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sohan Singh Thandal, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Gaganjit Singh Barnala and Harpreet Singh Kotbhai. Sukhbir has retained Dr Ratan Singh Ajnala and Bikram Singh Majithia as general secretaries.

With the new appointees, the number of general secretaries has gone up from nine to 13.

The new senior vice-presidents are Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Daljit Singh Cheema, Naresh Gujral and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon.

Five existing senior vice-presidents Charanjit Singh Atwal, Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Tota Singh and Upinderjit Kaur have been retained, whereas Hira Singh Gabria has been dropped from the list, which now contains 14 appointees instead of earlier eight.

