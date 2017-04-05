Sukhbir Badal accuses state govt of vendetta politics in Mansa

On sidelines of a thanksgiving rally in Mansa, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal criticised the state government for resorting to vendetta politics and not following the promises mentioned in its election manifesto here on Tuesday.

While speaking to the media, Sukhbir claimed the state government headed by Captain Amarinder Singh will stop all the pre-existing welfare schemes. “In the election manifesto, they promised to reduce power tariff and now they are mulling a hike. Similarly, I fear that this government might roll back all the welfare schemes that were launched by the previous SAD-BJP government.”

He further said that the government has also ordered to recall the funds that were released for development by the previous government which clearly shows their “intent”.

“He is back to vendetta politics as reports are emerging as how SAD workers are being implicated in false cases,” said Sukhbir. When asked whether he had conveyed his concerns to the chief minister, Sukhbir said he will not criticise the government for the sake of it and will rather give them six months and will assess their performance.

Addressing party workers in Mansa and Budhlada, the SAD chief thanked them for fighting it out against all odds as well as the negative publicity by his political rivals during the elections. “You have survived the toughest phase of your electoral career. Our political rivals left no stone unturned to defame us through a negative campaign but you defied everything. The media portrayed the electoral contest between Congress and AAP and to deny AAP a victory, people brought Congress to power.”

Sukhbir assured the workers of leading them from the front in the time of crisis.

On the ongoing EVM tampering controversy, Sukhbir said that if EVM would have been tampered with, SAD would have regained power in the state. He reiterated that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was a party of “extremist forces” who were bent on destroying hard-earned peace in the state. Taking a jibe at the AAP, Sukhbir asked about the whereabouts of its leaders post the electoral debacle in Punjab. “Where are those leaders hiding after the elections?” he asked.