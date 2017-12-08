Sukhbir, protesting attack on Akalis, spends night on Harike bridge

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders spent the entire night on the Harika bridge, where Badal had led a party blockade in protest against the alleged attack by Congress activists on its workers at Mallanwala in the district on Thursday evening.

Sukhbir, flanked by party MLAs and MPs and party workers slept on the Bengaliwala bridge at Harikee in Makhu, 60 km from here.

Sukhbir, who reportedly slept by 1am on Thursday night and woke up early morning, vowed to continue with their agitation until all demands are met. The Akali workers had made elaborate arrangements, including quilts, tea, snacks and meal for the participants of protest in preparation to the cold winter night.

The commuters were, however, a harried lot as the routes joining Ferozepur (which is in Malwa) with Majha and Doaba remained blocked by the protest by Akali Dal leaders and workers.

The police and civil administration remained a mute spectator while a representation of local civil and police administration met Sukhbir.

To lodge protest over the alleged attack on Akali leaders at Mallanwala in Ferozepur on Wednesday, Sukhbir addressed party workers in front of the SSP office, and later went to Harikee where he sat on a dharna along with Bikram Majhithia.

Later, Akali leaders Ajit Singh Kohar and Bibi Jagir Kaur and other party workers sat on a dharna at Ghudher Dindi bridge over Satluj and blocked road from Ferozepur-Jalandhar.

Party leaders Virsa Singh Valtoha and BJP leader Sukhpal Singh Nannu blocked another bridge on Satluj and halted traffic on the Ferozepur-Patti road.

Meanwhile, the local administration is holding meetings with various stakeholders to reopen the route as early as possible.