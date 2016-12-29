Sukhbir recruited 22 people into intelligence against norms: Sunil Jakhar

In a haste to appease angry party workers with plum posts, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal has recruited 22 people into the intelligence wing of the state police in violation of norms, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) vice-president Sunil Jakhar alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons here, Jakhar also produced documents showing that the additional director general, intelligence wing, had on December 22 appointed 22 people to the post of intelligence assistants in the rank of constable and even hastily ordered their postings to the border areas.

“Of the new recruits, 21 hailed from Sukhbir’s Jalalabad constituency while one belonged to Abohar,” he added.

SAD BENEFICIARIES

“Among the beneficiaries are Arniwala nagar panchayat president Sukhdev Singh Arniwala, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) SC wing president Pyara Singh, SAD Arniwala circle president Nishan Singh and son of SGPC member Kaur Singh, a resident of Bahavwala village near Abohar,” he claimed.

Jakhar alleged that Sukhbir, who is also home minister, had “thrown all norms of propriety to the winds in making these appointments in total violation of administrative rules” shortly before the code of conduct is expected to be imposed in the state.

He said while the rest of the appointments were still pending, Sukhbir got the recruitment in border areas done to give undue advantage to SAD workers. “This is ironical since anyone associated with the ruling SAD cannot be expected to check any irregular activity in the border areas,” he added.

CONGRESS TO APPROACH EC, GOVERNOR

He said the Congress will approach the election commission (EC) and the state governor to get these appointments cancelled.

Jakhar also alleged that in the guise of police recruitment, the government had minted money from more than 6.5 lakh unemployed youths even as less than 7,000 policeman had to be recruited.

He urged the EC to immediately impose the election code of conduct to prevent such violation of norms.