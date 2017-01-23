Sukhbir’s Panthic card: ‘Kejriwal atheist, Captain alcoholic’

At three back-to-back rallies in Bassi Pathana, Sirhind and Amloh segments, deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal sought to prove that both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are “anti-Sikh”.

“Captain nu ta path vi nahi karna aunada, te raat nu pee ke saunde,” said Sukhbir, declaring Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh a “sharabi” (alcoholic) and claiming that “he does not even know how to pray, and consumes alcohol before going to bed). About AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “Eh Kejriwal nastik e (This Kejriwal is an atheist).”

He also listed out the religious buildings and memorials constructed by the SAD-BJP government, among them those dedicated to Sikh Panth and also to Hinduism, besides those for the Ravidassias (Dalit) community. He recounted the attacks on Sikhs in 1984 and blamed the AAP for Quran sacrilege in Malerkotla.

Also Read | If Congress loses this time, it will cease to exist in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Further lashing out at Amarinder, Sukhbir said Captain had ruled as an “ahankaari raja” (arrogant king) as CM (2002-07) and refused free electricity to farmers and stopped pension for at least two years. Kejriwal, according to Sukhbir, has lost control over Delhi and wants to shift base to Punjab “as there is so much to loot here”.

He also declared that if the Congress loses for a third consecutive time in Punjab, “it will never make a comeback”. He cited examples of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. “Let us finish the Congress like we do to ‘sundi’ (pests) in our crops.”