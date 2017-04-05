Sukhbir seeks Rahul’s intervention for farm loan waiver in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday urged Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to direct Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to immediately waive farm loans in the state.

He said it was Amarinder’s duty to deliver on his promise to waive farm loans, but since he was delaying it, Rahul should step in and provide immediate reprieve to farmers.

Amarinder can learn from ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and Uttar Pardesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

“Badal had implemented the free power facility for farmers immediately after taking over the reins of the state in 1997,” he said.

He said the Adityanath government fulfilled BJP’s poll promise by announcing a farm loan waiver in its first cabinet meeting and Amarinder should not be found wanting.

Sukhbir said Rahul applauded the loan waiver decision of the UP government and called for replicating it in other states. “Rahul should lead by example and ask all Congress-ruled states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, to waive farm loans,” he said.

He further said Rahul had one more reason to intervene in the case of Punjab as the state Congress had promised to implement a one-time complete farm loan waiver scheme in its election manifesto.

He said the manifesto was vetted and approved by Rahul.

“In such circumstances, Rahul is morally bound to get this solemn promise implemented,” he added.

“Punjab farmers are looking up to Capt Amarinder to announce a complete loan waiver and he should not disappoint them by delaying action by setting up committees,” he said.