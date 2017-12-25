Sukhpal Khaira seeks white paper on Bathinda thermal plant closure

Leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira on Sunday urged the three-member cabinet sub-committee headed by health minister Brahm Mohindra to issue a white paper on the reasons for closing down the thermal power plants at Bathinda and Rupnagar.

Must read | Deep disquiet as furnace at Bathinda thermal plant set to go shutdown

Condemning the Congress government’s move, Khaira said the decision to shut down these plants should be first debated on the floor of the House.

“It is astonishing that although the Government of India recently spent Rs 750 crore for renovation and modernisation of Bathinda thermal plant, which can produce electricity till 2025, the state government is shutting it down,” he said in a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also wondered what the Punjab government would do with its 750 million tonnes coal quota being allocated shortly, as it can only be used for state owned plants. He said that PSPCL had also got Rs 1,100 crore shock from Larson & Turbo subsidiary Nabha Power Limited (NPL) as coal washing cost.