Sukhpal Singh Khaira under fire for taking up Punjabi’s cause in English!

Parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra pulled up the leader of opposition, Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the AAP, for using English when actually speaking in favour of Punjabi language during the ongoing assembly session on Tuesday.

Khaira, who has been at the centre of a controversy over a drug case, got into this when he raised the issue during a call-attention motion. He pointed out that the most of the signboards on state highways are in English, and if at all there is a mention of Punjabi it is on number three.

Mohindra in his reply said it was a mistake committed by the contractor; and he assured of rectifying it. “Eh afsos-janak hai, Punjabi da mudda angrezi ch (It’s sad that the the issue of Punjabi is coming up in English),” said Mohindra, reacting to the irony.

Khaira also demanded withdrawal of a case registered against gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidana, who was booked for blackening the English part of signboards.

Money for fire suits

Replying to a call-attention motion by AAP MLAs Kanwar Sandhu and Aman Arora and BJP MLA Som Parkash on the incident of fire in a building in Ludhiana leading to death of 15 people, of whom nine were firemen, local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said the government has given Rs 7 crore for firefighting suits.

14,705 dengue Cases

Replying to another call-attention motion by Congress MLA Dharambir Agnihotri, health minister Brahm Mohindra said that the government is taking all steps to curb dengue fever. He said a total of 14,705 cases were reported in Punjab during the current year and four deaths were reported. In the country, he said, 1.4 lakh cases were reported and 216 deaths. The minister said the highest number of cases in Punjab were reported in Mohali district (2,395) followed by Patiala (2,349). On a suggestion from Agnihotri, Mohindra said he would make sure private hospitals and nursing homes don’t “fleece” dengue patients.