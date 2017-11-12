Supporters of Dhadrianwale stage protest over cancellation of Nov 14 event

A day after Damdami Taksal rank and file along with ally Sikh bodies held a protest which led to Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale cancelling his three-day congregation slated to be held on November 14, his disappointed followers on Saturday staged a dharna at Ranjit Avenue, the place designated for the November-14 event.

Led by Hartej Singh, the event organisers and Dhadrianwale’s supporters demonstrated peacefully here and termed the Taksal’s protest as ‘Anti-Panthic’.

“This is quite shameful that Taksal and its allies forced Bhai Dhadrianwale, who always preach Sikh ideology, to cancel his congregation,” Hartej said. Lashing out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and Sikh radical groups, he said both sides had never united in the past and always engaged in confrontation. “But before the arrival of Dhadrianwale at Amritsar for preaching Sikh ethos, both joined hands,” he said.

The followers of Dhadrianwale and the Taksal have differences over issues related to Sikh history and principles.

In a video posted on social media, Dhadrianwale had declared that he will not attend the event to prevent any untoward incident.

Fearing that skirmish like the 1978 Sikh-Nirankari clash may occur in case the event is organised, various Sikh groups associated to the Taksal had been requesting the administration to ban the event. They had handed over several memorandums to administrative authorities in this regard.

In May 2016, unidentified people had attacked the convoy of Dhadrianwale while he was returning from a congregation. He had a narrow escape, but his colleague Bhupinder Singh, who was mistaken as Dhadrianwale, was killed after a bullet hit his head.

The Sikh preacher and the Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma have been at loggerheads ever since.